Chesapeake Energy Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.93 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Chesapeake Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $1.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.89.

Chesapeake Energy stock opened at $66.98 on Friday. Chesapeake Energy has a fifty-two week low of $40.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.71. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 112.46% and a return on equity of 680.00%. The firm had revenue of $890.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.50 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 14% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

