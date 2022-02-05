China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “

NYSE:ZNH opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in China Southern Airlines by 45.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in China Southern Airlines by 115.1% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

