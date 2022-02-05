China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “China Southern Airlines is one of the leading air transportation enterprises in China, especially in passenger volume and the total amount of tax and profit for the past three years. 27% market share in 1996 made it the biggest airlines in China. With the head office in Guangzhou, the southern entrance into China, it has branch fleet bases in the provinces of Henan, Hubei, Hunan, Hainan and the Special Economic Zone of Shenzhen. It is also the 60% shareholder of four regional airlines – Xiamen Airlines, Shantou Airlines, Guangxi Airlines and Zhuhai Airlines. “
NYSE:ZNH opened at $32.44 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.96 and a 200-day moving average of $29.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.46. China Southern Airlines has a 52 week low of $25.08 and a 52 week high of $39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.36.
About China Southern Airlines
China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.
