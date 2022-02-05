Christopher L. Winfrey Purchases 2,750 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) COO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $591.96 per share, with a total value of $1,627,890.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $608.92 on Friday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $549.59 and a 52-week high of $825.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $621.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $698.54.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $8.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.91 by $2.02. The business had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 9.01%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $615.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $847.00 to $792.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group cut Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $810.00 to $645.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charter Communications from $625.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $800.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $758.38.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Charter Communications by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 73,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,437,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,866,000 after acquiring an additional 991,782 shares in the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter worth $1,964,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,562,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

