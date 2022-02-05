Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $3.54 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) to post earnings of $3.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.85. Chubb reported earnings of $2.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 40.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $14.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.55 to $14.87. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $15.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.15 to $16.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Chubb.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.52. Chubb had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently commented on CB. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

Shares of CB stock traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $206.59. The stock had a trading volume of 2,218,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061,542. Chubb has a fifty-two week low of $155.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.44. The firm has a market cap of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.28%.

In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 15,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.01, for a total transaction of $3,000,228.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth approximately $1,891,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in Chubb by 1.7% during the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 19,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,269,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,118,000 after buying an additional 179,230 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chubb by 2.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 513,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,107,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Chubb by 1.3% during the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 22,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

