Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) Receives $266.14 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $266.14.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $294.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $275.00 to $268.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHDN traded up $6.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $208.84. 142,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,689. The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.83 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.79. Churchill Downs has a 12-month low of $175.01 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $221.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Churchill Downs during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.86% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

Churchill Downs, Inc operates as a provider of pari-mutuel horseracing, online account wagering on horseracing and casino gaming. It operates through the following business segments: Racing, Casino, Online Wagering, Corporate, and Other Investments. The Racing segment includes Churchill Downs Racetrack, Arlington Park Racecourse, Calder Race Course, and Fair Grounds Race Course.

