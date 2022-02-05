CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on CinCor Pharma in a report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

CinCor Pharma stock opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. CinCor Pharma has a 12 month low of $13.01 and a 12 month high of $22.67.

CinCor Pharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing its lead clinical candidate, CIN-107, for the treatment of hypertension and other cardio-renal diseases. CinCor Pharma Inc is based in BOSTON.

