Citigroup Inc. Buys New Shares in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU)

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPAXU. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $9,880,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,144,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $1,402,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $988,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Inflection Point Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Inflection Point Acquisition alerts:

IPAXU stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Inflection Point Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $11.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inflection Point Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IPAXU).

Receive News & Ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inflection Point Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.