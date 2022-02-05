Citigroup Inc. Sells 11,152 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW)

Citigroup Inc. lessened its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,152 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of KW. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kennedy-Wilson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 14,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Kennedy-Wilson news, Director Stanley R. Zax bought 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.18 per share, with a total value of $405,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KW opened at $22.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.43 and a 1 year high of $24.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 107.98% and a return on equity of 45.77%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Kennedy-Wilson from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets and consolidates on its balance sheet.

