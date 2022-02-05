Citigroup Inc. Sells 59,666 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,666 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $1,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVB Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $112,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CVB Financial by 171.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in CVB Financial by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 3,566 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CVB Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

CVBF opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 0.45. CVB Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $25.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.59.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $114.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.24 million. CVB Financial had a net margin of 45.41% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 29th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.86%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF).

Receive News & Ratings for CVB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.