Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP)

Citigroup reiterated their buy rating on shares of Purplebricks Group (LON:PURP) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 45 ($0.61) price objective on the stock.

PURP has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt reissued an under review rating on shares of Purplebricks Group in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

Get Purplebricks Group alerts:

Shares of LON PURP opened at GBX 21 ($0.28) on Tuesday. Purplebricks Group has a 12 month low of GBX 18.67 ($0.25) and a 12 month high of GBX 111 ($1.49). The company has a market cap of £64.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 45.64.

Purplebricks Group plc engages in the real estate agency business in the United Kingdom. It provides services relating to the sale and letting of properties. The company also combines local property experts and technologies to make the process of selling, buying, or letting a property more convenient, transparent, and cost effective under the Purplebricks brand name.

Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Purplebricks Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purplebricks Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.