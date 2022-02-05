Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.25-4.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $163.00 to $148.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Clorox from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $162.00 to $148.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $160.75.

Shares of CLX stock traded down $23.93 on Friday, hitting $141.41. 8,739,272 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,339. The firm has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. Clorox has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $196.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Clorox will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

In other news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

