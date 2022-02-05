Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share. Clorox updated its FY22 guidance to $4.25-4.50 EPS.

CLX stock traded down $23.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $141.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,739,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,751,339. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $140.06 and a fifty-two week high of $196.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CLX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $159.00 to $150.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.75.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

