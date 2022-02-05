CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has $197.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $155.00.

CCMP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CMC Materials from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup upgraded CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded CMC Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Seaport Global Securities cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut CMC Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CMC Materials currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $188.88.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $183.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.77. CMC Materials has a 52 week low of $119.19 and a 52 week high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a PE ratio of -77.04 and a beta of 1.20.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CMC Materials will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.31%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total transaction of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of CMC Materials stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total value of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,847 shares of company stock worth $10,876,538. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 883,489 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,589,000 after acquiring an additional 12,363 shares in the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 9.1% during the third quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 78,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 15.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 384,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,914,000 after buying an additional 51,169 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in CMC Materials during the second quarter valued at about $2,774,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in CMC Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 54,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

