CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.01

CMG Holdings Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CMGO) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.01 and traded as low as $0.01. CMG Holdings Group shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 213,658 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.01.

About CMG Holdings Group (OTCMKTS:CMGO)

CMG Holdings Group, Inc is a marketing communications company. It engages in the provision and operation of organizations in the alternative advertising, digital media, experiential and interactive marketing, and entertainment. The firm operates in the sectors of experiential marketing, event marketing, commercial rights and talent management.

