Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.09

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLY) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.09 and traded as low as $21.41. Codorus Valley Bancorp shares last traded at $21.54, with a volume of 18,076 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a market capitalization of $210.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other Codorus Valley Bancorp news, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 1,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.71 per share, for a total transaction of $39,403.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director John W. Giambalvo purchased 2,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $60,219.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders bought 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $115,057 and sold 2,762 shares valued at $60,272. 4.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 21.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 370.8% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Codorus Valley Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 17.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It offers personal banking, mortgage banking, wealth management and real estate services. The company was founded on October 7, 1986 and is headquartered in York, PA.

