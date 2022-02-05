Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of innovative, small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Cognition Therapeutics Inc.is based in PURCHASE, N.Y. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CGTX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Cognition Therapeutics from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognition Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

CGTX stock opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. Cognition Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.02 and a 1 year high of $13.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.03.

Cognition Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CGTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($8.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($7.55). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognition Therapeutics will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

