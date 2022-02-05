Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Announces Earnings Results

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 10.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Columbia Sportswear updated its FY22 guidance to $5.50-5.80 EPS.

Shares of Columbia Sportswear stock opened at $94.59 on Friday. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $87.03 and a one year high of $114.98. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Columbia Sportswear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

In related news, Director Walter Klenz sold 1,192 shares of Columbia Sportswear stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.97, for a total transaction of $126,316.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 40.33% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Columbia Sportswear stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 106.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,154 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.20% of Columbia Sportswear worth $12,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Columbia Sportswear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $126.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Columbia Sportswear to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.67.

Columbia Sportswear Co engages in designing, sourcing, marketing, and distributing outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States; Latin America and Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Canada.

