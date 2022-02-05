Comparing Assure (IONM) and Its Competitors

Assure (NASDAQ: IONM) is one of 202 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Assure to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Assure and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Assure $3.52 million -$15.04 million -16.70 Assure Competitors $1.19 billion $90.36 million 0.23

Assure’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Assure. Assure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Assure and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Assure 0 0 0 0 N/A Assure Competitors 1056 4280 7752 213 2.54

As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 42.21%. Given Assure’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Assure has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Assure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.9% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 40.7% of Assure shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Assure and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Assure -11.55% -13.77% -8.03% Assure Competitors -694.06% -65.85% -17.20%

Risk and Volatility

Assure has a beta of 1.58, suggesting that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Assure’s peers have a beta of 1.07, suggesting that their average share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Assure Company Profile

Assure Holdings Corp. is a Colorado-based company. It works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services that support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. It focuses primarily on supporting spinal and vascular surgeries, plans are in place to support other classes of medicine that rely on the standard of care that intraoperative neuromonitoring provides. The company was founded by Preston Thomas Parsons on May 24, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

