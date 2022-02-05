Comparing Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB)

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) and Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Bank and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Bank 48.94% N/A N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 30.12% 11.33% 1.36%

52.8% of Northeast Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.6% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 14.2% of Northeast Bank shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Northeast Bank and Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Bank $150.16 million 2.12 $71.50 million $9.22 4.14 Spirit of Texas Bancshares $139.60 million 3.45 $42.05 million $2.38 11.72

Northeast Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Spirit of Texas Bancshares. Northeast Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spirit of Texas Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Northeast Bank and Spirit of Texas Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Spirit of Texas Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33

Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a consensus target price of $30.67, indicating a potential upside of 9.96%. Given Spirit of Texas Bancshares’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Spirit of Texas Bancshares is more favorable than Northeast Bank.

Dividends

Northeast Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Northeast Bank pays out 0.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Spirit of Texas Bancshares pays out 20.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Northeast Bank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Spirit of Texas Bancshares has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Northeast Bank has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spirit of Texas Bancshares has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Spirit of Texas Bancshares beats Northeast Bank on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (Maine) engages in offering personal and business banking services. The company provides commercial loans nationally secured by all types of real estate, equipment or other business assets, including government guaranteed loans. It also provides a full range of business banking services, from banking accounts to financing options to cash management. The company was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Portland, ME.

About Spirit of Texas Bancshares

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers commercial and retail banking services. Its product offerings consist of a range of commercial products, including term loans and operating lines of credit to commercial and industrial companies; commercial real estate loans; construction and development loans; SBA loans; commercial deposit accounts; and treasury management services; and retail offerings include consumer loans, 1-4 single family residential real estate loans and retail deposit products. The company was founded by Dean O. Bass in 2008 and is headquartered in Conroe, TX.

