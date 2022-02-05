Comparing Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) and Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV)

Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) and Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Nexters has a beta of 1.51, suggesting that its share price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Perion Network has a beta of 1.33, suggesting that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

1.1% of Nexters shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Perion Network shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Nexters and Perion Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nexters N/A N/A N/A Perion Network 6.84% 12.37% 7.45%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nexters and Perion Network’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nexters N/A N/A -$2.98 million N/A N/A Perion Network $328.06 million 2.25 $10.23 million $0.86 24.51

Perion Network has higher revenue and earnings than Nexters.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Nexters and Perion Network, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nexters 0 0 0 0 N/A Perion Network 0 1 5 0 2.83

Perion Network has a consensus price target of $32.00, suggesting a potential upside of 51.80%. Given Perion Network’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Perion Network is more favorable than Nexters.

Summary

Perion Network beats Nexters on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nexters Company Profile

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

Perion Network Company Profile

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. It offers the following business solutions: Undertone, which connects brands to consumers using engaging creatives; Code Fuel, which enables developers to optimize search traffic and generate incremental revenue; MakeMeReach, an automated social management platform that help ad performance across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and Snapchat; and Smilebox, a desktop and mobile applications. The company was founded by Ofer Adler and Yaron Adler in November 1999 and is headquartered in Holon, Israel.

