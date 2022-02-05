Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Bought by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT) by 19.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,970 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Conduent were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conduent by 48,066.0% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,991,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,073,000 after acquiring an additional 6,976,777 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Conduent by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,743,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362,661 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,905,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,032 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Conduent by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,858,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,085 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Conduent by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,670,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,206,000 after acquiring an additional 745,937 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNDT. Maxim Group raised Conduent to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Conduent from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 26th. TheStreet raised Conduent from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Conduent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNDT traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.63. 1,203,907 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,173,000. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $985.24 million, a PE ratio of -92.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Conduent Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $8.50.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Conduent had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Conduent

Conduent, Inc engages in the provision of business process services with expertise in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment provides business process services and customized solutions to clients in a variety of industries.

