Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Conifex Timber Inc. (TSE:CFF) – Investment analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Conifex Timber in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.66. Raymond James also issued estimates for Conifex Timber’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

TSE CFF opened at C$2.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.93. The company has a market cap of C$86.32 million and a P/E ratio of 3.09. Conifex Timber has a 1 year low of C$1.55 and a 1 year high of C$2.85.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$47.55 million for the quarter.

Conifex Timber Company Profile

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

