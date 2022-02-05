Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Conn’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONN traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.60. 508,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,643. The stock has a market cap of $667.08 million, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.08. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $31.48.
In other news, insider Brian Daly sold 6,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total transaction of $151,103.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CONN. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Conn’s during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Conn’s in the third quarter worth about $82,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conn’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conn’s by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares during the period. 72.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Conn’s
Conn’s, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail and provision of consumer goods and related services. The firm also offers proprietary credit solutions for its core credit-constrained consumers through retail stores and its website. It operates through the Retail and Credit segments. The Retail segment sells home appliances to the retail market; and owns and operates retail stores that offer furniture, home appliances, consumer electronics, and home office accessories.
