Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) PT Raised to $61.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $57.00 to $61.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Continental Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down from $43.00) on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, MKM Partners raised Continental Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.13.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $57.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Continental Resources has a 1-year low of $20.73 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Ellis L. Mccain bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.15 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Harold Hamm bought 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 360,520 shares of company stock worth $16,267,592 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLR. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Continental Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Continental Resources by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 417,181 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,865,000 after acquiring an additional 81,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,208 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Continental Resources by 240.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,017 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 28,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Continental Resources by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,120 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

