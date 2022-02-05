Contrasting Hut 8 Mining (HUT) and The Competition

Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ: HUT) is one of 137 public companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hut 8 Mining to related businesses based on the strength of its valuation, earnings, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hut 8 Mining and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hut 8 Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00 Hut 8 Mining Competitors 695 3248 5005 93 2.50

Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 192.76%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 53.92%. Given Hut 8 Mining’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Hut 8 Mining is more favorable than its competitors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

14.7% of Hut 8 Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.8% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.9% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hut 8 Mining $32.15 million $14.21 million 15.45 Hut 8 Mining Competitors $956.73 million -$1.78 million 15.77

Hut 8 Mining’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hut 8 Mining. Hut 8 Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Hut 8 Mining and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hut 8 Mining 50.27% 10.22% 9.62% Hut 8 Mining Competitors -37.69% -1,517.23% -9.24%

Summary

Hut 8 Mining beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.