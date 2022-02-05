Contrasting Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY)

Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCY) and GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Petrofac and GN Store Nord A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petrofac 0 3 4 0 2.57 GN Store Nord A/S 0 4 1 0 2.20

GN Store Nord A/S has a consensus target price of $510.00, indicating a potential upside of 182.63%. Given GN Store Nord A/S’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe GN Store Nord A/S is more favorable than Petrofac.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Petrofac and GN Store Nord A/S’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petrofac $4.08 billion 0.20 -$180.00 million N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S $2.06 billion 4.03 $191.81 million $7.54 23.93

GN Store Nord A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petrofac.

Risk & Volatility

Petrofac has a beta of 1.26, meaning that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GN Store Nord A/S has a beta of 0.54, meaning that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Petrofac and GN Store Nord A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petrofac N/A N/A N/A GN Store Nord A/S 12.98% 37.74% 12.15%

Summary

GN Store Nord A/S beats Petrofac on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Ltd. engages in the provision of services to the oil and gas production and processing industry. It offers engineering and construction; operations and maintenance; and training and competence. The firm operates through the following segments: Engineering and Construction; Engineering and Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering and Construction segment provides fixed-price engineering, procurement and construction project execution services and reimbursable engineering, procurement and construction management services to the onshore and offshore oil and gas industry. The Engineering and Production Services segment includes reimbursable engineering and production services activities to the oil and gas industry. The Integrated Energy Services segment focuses on delivering value from the existing asset portfolio. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in St. Helier, the United Kingdom.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

