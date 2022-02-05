Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 1,031 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of KeyCorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 103.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in KeyCorp in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KeyCorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.17. The stock had a trading volume of 6,724,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,212,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.37. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.90 and a 12-month high of $27.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.52.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEY shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of KeyCorp to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.76.

In other news, insider Brian L. Fishel sold 11,841 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.26, for a total value of $275,421.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

