Cordasco Financial Network Acquires 250 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 98.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 29.4% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Louis T. Petrillo sold 12,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $527,814.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 32,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $1,349,558.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 61,535 shares of company stock worth $2,610,291. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

ACGL stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,180,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,660. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $33.20 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The stock has a market cap of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arch Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

