Cordasco Financial Network Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cordasco Financial Network decreased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 43.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Cordasco Financial Network’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VYM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,366.6% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 469,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,528,000 after purchasing an additional 437,536 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7,710.2% during the third quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 365,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,827,000 after purchasing an additional 360,838 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,360,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,118,000 after purchasing an additional 327,105 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,413,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,686,000 after purchasing an additional 300,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,462,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,775,000 after purchasing an additional 252,618 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.18. 2,144,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,992,058. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $94.35 and a 52-week high of $115.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.46.

