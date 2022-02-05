Cormark Increases Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target to C$67.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by Cormark from C$59.00 to C$67.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Spin Master’s FY2021 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

TOY has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Spin Master from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$55.73.

Shares of Spin Master stock opened at C$48.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$45.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$25.54 and a 12-month high of C$54.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.32.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C$0.44. The business had revenue of C$899.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$750.77 million. On average, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Segal sold 33,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.61, for a total transaction of C$1,639,977.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 197,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,621,024.52.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

