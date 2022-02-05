Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $23.30 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VXUS. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.88. 3,915,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,212,781. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.36. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $59.70 and a fifty-two week high of $67.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.941 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

