Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 173.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 82,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,599 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $3,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SPYV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 593.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 56,477 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $458,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $391,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 15,293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPYV traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.36. 3,661,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,705,005. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $35.34 and a 52 week high of $42.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.62.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

