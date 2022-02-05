Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $4.24 Million in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 102,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ALTL. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 204.3% in the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF in the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000.

Get Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF alerts:

ALTL stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.51. The company had a trading volume of 210,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,830. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a 52 week low of $34.43 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.