Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34,820 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI) by 572.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,568,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 879.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,357,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,087 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 4,035.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 833,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,104,000 after buying an additional 813,380 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 537.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 810,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,895,000 after buying an additional 683,465 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 583.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 768,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,238,000 after acquiring an additional 655,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 10,430.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 622,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 616,524 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,129,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,683,575. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.39 and its 200 day moving average is $63.59. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 52 week low of $52.44 and a 52 week high of $67.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.