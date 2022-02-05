Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,254 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,254 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 71.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $79.62. 2,635,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,351,467. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.63 and a 200 day moving average of $81.44. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

