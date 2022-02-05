Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV) by 9.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 129,501 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,636 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $6,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $1,616,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 27.6% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 29,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 156,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 99.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of XMLV traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.08. The company had a trading volume of 130,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,678. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.30. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $48.85 and a 1-year high of $58.81.

