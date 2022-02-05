Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.15 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) will announce sales of $171.15 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.12 million and the lowest is $165.60 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust posted sales of $164.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will report full year sales of $671.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $666.37 million to $677.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $689.41 million, with estimates ranging from $666.51 million to $733.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Corporate Office Properties Trust.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on OFC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $228,000. 98.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OFC stock opened at $25.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.80. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.27%.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

