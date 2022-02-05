Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 14.1% from the December 31st total of 3,270,000 shares. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

CVET stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. Covetrus has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $40.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -42.80 and a beta of 2.07.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Covetrus will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVET shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Covetrus in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Covetrus by 208.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Covetrus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Covetrus Company Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

