Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Buys 20 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Argus upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $515.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $542.75.

Shares of COST traded down $2.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.77. 2,386,877 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,830,314. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $571.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $530.16 and its 200-day moving average is $488.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $49.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

In related news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total value of $2,224,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter bought 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

