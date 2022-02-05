Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Has $5.86 Million Stock Position in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,667 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 20,193 shares during the period. Meta Financial Group makes up approximately 1.3% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC owned 0.35% of Meta Financial Group worth $5,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,246 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,801 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $11,128,000 after acquiring an additional 61,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, Director Elizabeth G. Hoople sold 7,250 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $414,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of Meta Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total value of $902,944.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 25,761 shares of company stock valued at $1,521,592 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CASH stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. 244,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.10. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $41.67 and a one year high of $65.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.84.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 15.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.60%.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

