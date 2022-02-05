Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Purchases 484 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $3,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,329,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,764,000 after purchasing an additional 210,969 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2,121.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 174,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,515,000 after buying an additional 166,582 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 13,558.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 80,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 79,859 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter valued at $5,470,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 95.9% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 101,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,439,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:DSI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $86.59. 155,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,145. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $93.70.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.