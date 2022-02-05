Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,256 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 222.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,255 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. MKM Partners raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their target price on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Atlantic Securities raised Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Yum! Brands from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Shares of YUM traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.27. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,203. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.94 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $129.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.40.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 38.54%.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,411 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $177,644.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,452 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.01, for a total value of $191,678.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,958 shares of company stock worth $1,395,929 over the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

