Credit Suisse AG Has $13.41 Million Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 397,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 408,063 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $13,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 601,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,286,000 after buying an additional 14,366 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,323,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of TPI Composites by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 49,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 15,382 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, for a total transaction of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPI Composites stock opened at $11.10 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.29 and a 12-month high of $81.36. The stock has a market cap of $411.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.56 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TPIC shares. Roth Capital lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on TPI Composites from $52.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.07.

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

