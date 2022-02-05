Credit Suisse AG Sells 24,586 Shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,252 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,586 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Terminix Global were worth $12,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 42,737 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 6,224 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the second quarter worth about $95,000.

Get Terminix Global alerts:

Shares of TMX stock opened at $42.99 on Friday. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.30 and a 1 year high of $53.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.17. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 0.77.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

TMX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.80.

About Terminix Global

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX).

Receive News & Ratings for Terminix Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terminix Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.