Credit Suisse AG Sells 57,613 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 208,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57,613 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $12,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,766,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,478 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,698,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $164,412,000 after acquiring an additional 104,351 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 7,993.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,562,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $184,659,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530,912 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,782,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,427,000 after acquiring an additional 154,337 shares during the period. Finally, Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 1,774,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,370,000 after acquiring an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

NYSE:AOS opened at $73.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.45. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $57.81 and a twelve month high of $86.74. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 26.35% and a net margin of 13.76%. The firm had revenue of $995.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $963.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 37.09%.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 1,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.89, for a total transaction of $157,905.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Samuel M. Carver sold 5,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.33, for a total value of $418,036.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,169 shares of company stock worth $9,560,832. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks and water treatment products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks.

