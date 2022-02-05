Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 39.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,971 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 79,737 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Perficient were worth $13,996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Perficient by 890.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 545 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Perficient by 9.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 976 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

PRFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Maxim Group increased their target price on Perficient from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Perficient from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price target on Perficient from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Perficient in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.17.

NASDAQ:PRFT opened at $103.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.43. Perficient, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.12 and a 1 year high of $153.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

About Perficient

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

