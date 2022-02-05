Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a market perform rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $35.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.67.

PEAK stock opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $28.86 and a one year high of $37.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.07.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.29). Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 33.74% and a return on equity of 1.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 9,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 4,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

