Credit Suisse Group Cuts Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Price Target to $238.00

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $270.00 to $238.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.44% from the company’s previous close.

SPOT has been the topic of several other research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $365.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Spotify Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Pivotal Research cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.22.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

Spotify Technology stock opened at $174.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.91 and a beta of 1.59. Spotify Technology has a 1 year low of $155.57 and a 1 year high of $387.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $219.86 and a 200-day moving average of $235.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.23. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Spotify Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spotify Technology will post -1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 202.1% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spotify Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 56.36% of the company’s stock.

About Spotify Technology

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.