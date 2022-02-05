Credit Suisse Group Trims Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Target Price to 360.00

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its price objective cut by Credit Suisse Group from 390.00 to 360.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NVZMY. UBS Group reiterated a sell rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novozymes A/S from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $225.00.

Shares of NVZMY stock opened at $64.21 on Friday. Novozymes A/S has a 1 year low of $60.07 and a 1 year high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

