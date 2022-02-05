Crescent Park Management L.P. Trims Holdings in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Crescent Park Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 284,260 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,962 shares during the quarter. Yandex makes up approximately 3.3% of Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Crescent Park Management L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $22,653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new stake in Yandex during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,229,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Yandex by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,987 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,857 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Yandex by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Yandex by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,298,000 after acquiring an additional 987,078 shares in the last quarter. 67.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC raised Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Yandex from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.86.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,909,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,289. Yandex has a 1 year low of $39.00 and a 1 year high of $87.11. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of -118.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan.

